Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.32. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

