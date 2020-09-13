Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE OSB opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.58. Norbord has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Norbord by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Norbord by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Norbord by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

