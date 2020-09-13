Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.27.

NYSE:CHX opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $8,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

