BofA Securities Downgrades Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Neutral

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 59,573 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

