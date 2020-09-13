BofA Securities Downgrades Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Neutral

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.
NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 59,573 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
