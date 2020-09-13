BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

