Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STSA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $26,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock worth $126,161. 45.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

