Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STSA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $26,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock worth $126,161. 45.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert W. Baird Upgrades SunPower to “Outperform”
Robert W. Baird Upgrades SunPower to “Outperform”
Travelers Companies Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company
Travelers Companies Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vir Biotechnology to “Neutral”
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vir Biotechnology to “Neutral”
Boise Cascade Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Boise Cascade Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Norbord Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Norbord Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ChampionX
Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ChampionX


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report