Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Underperform

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $84.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $126,161. Company insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 558,382 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

