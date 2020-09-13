FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $264.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $167.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.
FDX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.
FDX opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $233.67.
In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $7,279,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
