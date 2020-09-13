FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $264.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $167.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

FDX opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $233.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $7,279,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

