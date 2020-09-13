Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $232.58.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $630,416.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,935.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,246,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,054 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,596. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

