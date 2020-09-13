Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after buying an additional 1,536,278 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,652,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after purchasing an additional 605,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after purchasing an additional 539,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 310,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

