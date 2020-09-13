Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $123.78 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.