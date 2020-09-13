BidaskClub Downgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Hold

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

