Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

CRON opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

