ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 70.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 79.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 611.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,797.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Analyst Recommendations for ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert W. Baird Upgrades SunPower to “Outperform”
Robert W. Baird Upgrades SunPower to “Outperform”
Travelers Companies Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company
Travelers Companies Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vir Biotechnology to “Neutral”
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vir Biotechnology to “Neutral”
Boise Cascade Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Boise Cascade Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Norbord Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Norbord Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ChampionX
Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ChampionX


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report