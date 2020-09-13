ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 70.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 79.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 611.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,797.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

