Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 229,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

