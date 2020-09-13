Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of analysts have commented on CARS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.