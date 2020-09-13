PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

