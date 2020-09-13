PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert W. Baird Upgrades SunPower to “Outperform”
Robert W. Baird Upgrades SunPower to “Outperform”
Travelers Companies Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company
Travelers Companies Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vir Biotechnology to “Neutral”
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vir Biotechnology to “Neutral”
Boise Cascade Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Boise Cascade Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Norbord Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Norbord Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ChampionX
Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ChampionX


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report