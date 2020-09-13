Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.55.

BYND stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

