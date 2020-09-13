Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $16.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.72 million and the highest is $18.01 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $69.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $70.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $72.95 million, with estimates ranging from $70.75 million to $75.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 40.2% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after buying an additional 1,131,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,517,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 344,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 314,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $385.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

