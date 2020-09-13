Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,059.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $519,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,712.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,204,677. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

