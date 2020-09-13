BidaskClub Upgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to “Buy”

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.08. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, Director Sankesh Abbhi purchased 46,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $607,659.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Setboun purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

