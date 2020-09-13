Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $203.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.77. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

