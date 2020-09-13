Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. BTIG Research cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

