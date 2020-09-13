Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $892,475.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,842.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $774,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 2,893.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 783,265 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,223,000 after buying an additional 637,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 500,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luminex by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $24.74 on Friday. Luminex has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

