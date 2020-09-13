RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.08 ($44.80).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Analyst Recommendations for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

