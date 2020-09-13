Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09).

SMIN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,435 ($18.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,498.40 ($16,331.37).

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.58) on Friday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,424.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,315.27.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

