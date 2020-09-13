Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.71

Media headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a news sentiment score of -3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a PE ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.79. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

