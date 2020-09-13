Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Intel’s ranking:

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.