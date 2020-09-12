Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

