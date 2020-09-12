Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sabre were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabre by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

