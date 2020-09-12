Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,615,233 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615,233 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,061.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,975 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.