Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Argus began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

