Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sabre by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 191,231 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 534,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.