Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 205,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 440,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.37. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

