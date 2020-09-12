State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,302 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.