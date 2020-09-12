Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 33,466 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,466 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of MarineMax worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $150,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $928,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

