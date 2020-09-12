United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 15,312.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of United Community Banks worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 36.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.