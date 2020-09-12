Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 36,383 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,383 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Under Armour by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

NYSE UAA opened at $11.32 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

