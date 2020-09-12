Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 41,500 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 542,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 107,828 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 171,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

