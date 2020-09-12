Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 78,983 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Columbia Sportswear worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,971,000 after buying an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 61.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 460,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,659,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,706,293 shares of company stock worth $133,808,407. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

