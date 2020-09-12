State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Monro worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,215 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after buying an additional 358,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monro by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.