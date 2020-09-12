State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,938 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NIC were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NIC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NIC by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in NIC by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIC by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,245 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGOV opened at $20.53 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

