Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Monro worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $43.48 on Friday. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

