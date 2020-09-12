Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Graco Inc.
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Graco Inc.
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Diodes Incorporated
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Diodes Incorporated
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $980,000 Position in AGCO Co.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $980,000 Position in AGCO Co.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $848,000 Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $848,000 Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $125,000 in Antero Midstream Corp
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $125,000 in Antero Midstream Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report