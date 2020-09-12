Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.