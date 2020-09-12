Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Diodes worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,974 shares of company stock worth $11,509,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

