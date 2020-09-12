State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $980,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AGCO were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 123,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 45,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 358,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.