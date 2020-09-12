Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after buying an additional 62,772 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

