State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $848,000 Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Sleep Number worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

