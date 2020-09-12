Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $125,000 in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Antero Midstream Corp has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

