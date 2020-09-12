MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,750 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of MSG Networks worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 34.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 109.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 12.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $595.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. MSG Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $152.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $207,126.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,765 shares of company stock valued at $903,918 in the last three months. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

